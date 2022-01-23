100 grand donation to Okanagan College

A local family foundation is investing in the future of health-care education with a generous gift to Okanagan College.

The Merrifield Family Foundation is donating $100,000 to the Our Students, Your Health campaign for a modern Health Sciences Centre on the College’s Kelowna campus.

The gift will support technology upgrades and new equipment for eight professions ranging from Pharmacy Technician Assistants and nurses to Therapist Assistants.

Lane Merrifield, a well-known entrepreneur, says he values the College's focus on applied learning where students engage directly in hands-on skills to better understand their craft.

“I know I’ve benefitted from hands-on learning in my career and health care is no different. Having opportunities to try your skills in learning labs will greatly enhance students’ skills and confidence,” says Merrifield.

“Our family values the role frontline health-care professionals play in supporting us all to live healthy lives, and we’re proud to be part of this incredible new Centre that will serve our community.”