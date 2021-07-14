100 Mile House on Evacuation Alert

The Flat Lake fire was active today.

Fire Information Officer Erin Bull says, "The estimated size is around 2,000 hectares, however, we do believe it has grown throughout the day. We are seeing fairly aggressive fire behaviour and it continues to move East towards Highway 97."

Evacuation orders were placed around the highway earlier today and the entire community of 100 Mile House is on alert.

A number of other fires also burning in the area. Bull says there is always potential for the fires to meet.