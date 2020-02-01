100 more homes possible in The Ponds

100 additional lots could join The Ponds neighbourhood.

Council will hear the proposal on Monday.

The project would cover 18 hectares and be located at the intersection of Gordon Drive and Clarence Avenue.

Public consultation turned up concerns on traffic congestion downstream on Gordon Drive and that density of the proposed homes will impact property values.

To address these concerns, the developers reduced the number of lots in their proposed subdivision by two.

The majority of the property, characterized by rock cliffs and outcrops, burned in the 2003 Okanagan Mountain Park fire which destroyed most of the vegetation in the area.

The proposed development features an extensive trail network and is proposing to maintain connectivity to the Kuiper’s Peak Mountain Park.



