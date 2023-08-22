$100k donated by CIBC for wildfire relief

CIBC announced today that it will be donating $100,000 through the CIBC Foundation Northwest Territories Emergency Relief Fund and the CIBC Foundation British Columbia Emergency Relief Fund to provide immediate and long term assistance to those affected by the wildfires and evacuation efforts across the Northwest Territories and British Columbia.

"The wildfires impacting the Northwest Territories and British Columbia are devastating, and the effects have displaced and threatened entire communities. Our CIBC Team joins our clients in supporting the relief and evacuation efforts, and our thoughts are with everyone in this very challenging time," said Stephen Forbes, Executive Vice-President, Purpose, Brand and Corporate Affairs, CIBC.

In addition, CIBC is making available financial relief, advice and support to affected clients across the Northwest Territories and British Columbia including the following:

Re-amortizing mortgages to lower payments

Special payment arrangements and deferrals on loans and lines of credit

Conversion of Aventura® points into cash payment for applicable credit cards

Debt consolidation for more manageable payments

Those interested in supporting can make a donation to the CIBC Foundation British Columbia Emergency Relief Fund and the CIBC Foundation Northwest Territories Emergency Relief Fund