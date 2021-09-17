11 deaths related to COVID-19 in B.C. in the last 24 hours

The B.C. government announced another 11 deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.

The Ministry of Health said five of the latest coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the Interior Health region, while Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health recorded four and two, respectively.

The ministry did not provide the age or immunization status of any of the deceased.

The unvaccinated still make up the vast majority of COVID-19 patients in intensive care, according to Health Minister Adrian Dix.

He tweeted that 95 per cent of the 136 people in ICU as of Friday afternoon are unvaccinated, including every patient under the age of 40.

Over the past two weeks, from Sept. 2 to 15, the fully vaccinated have only been hospitalized at a rate of 1.2 cases per 100,000 population in B.C., according to the ministry's numbers. That's compared to 43.2 cases per 100,000 among the unvaccinated, and 8.4 cases per 100,000 among the partially vaccinated.

The province also reported 768 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, leaving its seven-day average at 685, down from 693 on Thursday.

183 of the new cases are in Interior Health.

