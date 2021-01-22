11 more cases linked to Big White

Interior Health has identified an additional 11 cases of COVID-19 linked to the community cluster at Big White Mountain bringing the total to 214 since the cluster was declared.

Of the 11 new cases, seven reside and/or work at Big White. Of the 214 known COVID-19 cases linked to this cluster, 137 have resided and/or worked on Big White Mountain.

There are 45 cases currently active.

Everyone in the Big White community is reminded to avoid social gatherings. Please follow public health guidance such as physical distancing, washing your hands regularly and wearing a mask.

Interior Health is continuing outreach COVID-19 testing throughout the Big White community and environmental public health inspections of facilities on the hill. Those who may need to self-isolate due to a positive COVID test, or because of they are a close contact to a case, are being assisted as necessary by Big White, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary and Interior Health.

The risk remains low for families and individuals visiting Big White Mountain who follow public health guidance. In other words, it is safe to go to Big White when you stick to your immediate household bubble and avoid socializing and gathering, etc.