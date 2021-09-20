11 new deaths over the weekend

B.C. recorded 1,692 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 related deaths over the weekend, while the number of coronavirus hospitalizations topped 300 for the first time in months.

The latest numbers, released by the Ministry of Health of Monday, pushed the province's seven-day average for new infections to 643, down from 685 as of Friday.

But the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital increased to 307, including 156 people in intensive care. The last time hospitalizations were that high was May 25, when there were 301 people in hospital and 93 in intensive care.

People who aren't fully vaccinated against COVID-19 continue to make up the vast majority of coronavirus hospitalizations in B.C., according to officials. Numbers shared by Health Minister Adrian Dix on Twitter show 89 per cent of current ICU patients haven't received a single dose, including all 22 of the patients who are under the age of 40.

Six of the people who died related to COVID-19 over the weekend lived in the Fraser Health region, according to officials. Three were in Northern Health and the remaining two lived in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.