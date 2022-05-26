11 year-old boy located

Last night around 10 p.m. Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called out to look for a lost 11 year old boy near Mission Creek Park and Springfield Road.

The boy’s family had searched for two hours before calling RCMP, who did a preliminary investigation and then called COSAR.

Nearly 30 volunteer members showed up including members of the ebike team and K9 team.

COSAR started searching the park and greenway while fanning out to other areas the young man was known to frequent.

He was located just before midnight when attempted to make contact with an acquaintance.

This was COSAR’s seventh call in the last nine days.