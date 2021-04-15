11-year-old suffers minor injuries

Press release:

Kelowna - RCMP is investigating a collision where a BMW sports utility vehicle failed to remain on scene after colliding with an 11-year-old boy.

On April 13, 2021 just after 2:45 p.m., Kelowna RCMP received a report of a pedestrian collision at the intersection of Glenmore Road and Kane Road. An 11-year-old boy riding a scooter alongside two other children was crossing on the green light at the crosswalk northbound, when a grey BMW sports utility vehicle allegedly failed to stop at the red light and collided with the boy.

The driver of the grey BMW did not assist the boy and did not report the collision to the police. The boy continued onward to his destination where he advised his parents about the collision. Investigators were advised that the boy suffered minor injuries in the collision in addition to minor damage to his scooter.

Witnesses describe the male driver of the BMW as a Caucasian male with dark brown or black hair, between 16 - 20 years old and the female passenger as having blonde or light brown hair.

Anyone with information about this incident, the person involved or the vehicle's registered owner is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppers.net.

