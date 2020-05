Illicit drug deaths in BC are rising.



The BC Coroners Service says 113 people died in March, a jump of 61% from February.



In Kelowna, 11 deaths were reported in the first three months.



The city had 33 all of last year, a significant drop from 73 in 2017.



By comparison, Vernon has had 4 illicit drug deaths this year after reporting 15 in all of 2019.



Across BC, men account for 76% of all deaths with most dying between the ages of 19 and 49.