435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8
118 new cases in IH

A Lethbridge doctor is one of the leading voices calling for increased restrictions after Alberta's COVID-19 numbers ballooned over the weekend.

BC adding 624 COVID-19 cases today and another four deaths.

Of the new cases, 118 were reported in Interior Health. 

Over the past week BC is reporting nearly 30 percent of new cases are in fully vaccinated people and over 20 percent of those in hospital have also received two shots.

More than 80 percent of eligible adults in BC have been fully vaccinated. 

