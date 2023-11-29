12 Days of Fitness Spreads Free Holiday Cheer

The most wonderful time of the year has returned, and the City of Penticton’s Recreation department is celebrating by offering free daily fitness offerings between Dec. 1-12. The 12 Days of Fitness campaign will include activities at the Penticton Community Centre and McLaren Arena.

“We’re excited to be spreading holiday cheer while offering the community different programs to experience the variety of activities that we offer,” says Recreation Business Supervisor Darcey Godfrey. “There’s always something fun and new to try, even if it’s your first visit or one hundredth visit to our facilities, we’re happy to help you discover new opportunities.”

Offers include skating, lane swims, drop-in sports, children programs, holiday themed workouts and more. Registration is recommended as space is limited. A full list of event details is available at penticton.ca/12days