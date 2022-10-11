12 Former Rockets on Opening Day NHL Rosters

PHOTO CREDIT MARISSA BAECKER (DRAISAITL & DUBE PICTURED)

With the NHL season set to open up on North American ice tonight, the Kelowna Rockets will be well represented with twelve alumni listed on opening night rosters.

Mikael Backlund (Calgary), Dillon Dube (Calgary), Jamie Benn (Dallas), Tyson Barrie (Edmonton), Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton), Alexander Edler (Los Angeles), Colton Sissons (Nashville), Damon Severson (Nashville), Cal Foote (Tampa Bay), Josh Morrissey (Winnipeg) and Luke Schenn (Vancouver) are all listed on active rosters to start the season.

Defenceman Tyler Myers is listed on Vancouver's roster as an injury, the Canucks announced on October 7th that he's slated to be out the next two-to-four weeks.

Not included in the twelve players are Shea Weber (Vegas) and Pavel Novak (Minnesota), both are listed on their respective teams as injured/non-roster players.

Weber has been on the long-term injured reserve since last season, his contract was dealt to the Golden Knights from Montreal in June.

Novak announced in June that he would be stepping away after being diagnosed with cancer. He announced last week that he was cancer free.