12 new cases of COVID-19 - one additional case in Interior Health Region

Joint statement on B.C.'s COVID-19 response, latest updates

VICTORIA - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are announcing 12 new cases, for a total of 2,916 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 152 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 2,590 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Of the total COVID-19 cases, 18 individuals are hospitalized, four of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 981 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,538 in the Fraser Health region, 131 in the Island Health region, 201 in the Interior Health region and 65 in the Northern Health region.

"There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 174 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks, and the outbreak at Valhaven Home in the Fraser Health region has been declared over. In total, four long-term care or assisted-living facilities and one acute care facility have active outbreaks.

"There have been no new community outbreaks, and the public health teams continue to provide support for the one remaining community location.

"Today is a positive day for all British Columbians. With the necessary pieces in place, long-term care facilities and seniors assisted-living residences can now begin allowing visitors.

"British Columbians have flattened the curve, single-site staffing is in place and facilities have been given the additional resources to safely allow for seniors and Elders who have been separated from their loved ones to connect once again.

"Like many other areas within our province, with safety plans and precautions in place, we can now slowly and thoughtfully move forward.

"Tomorrow, as we all celebrate Canada Day, we remind everyone to follow the rules for safe social interactions, limit your interactions and keep your bubbles small, maintain a safe distance from others and stay home if you are feeling ill.

"While this will be a different Canada Day for all of us, there are many virtual celebrations being planned and other fun ways to safely connect with friends and family. By doing our part, we can continue to keep our curve flat and protect our communities and those we care for most."