124 New Cases in BC, Highest Single Day Jump Since Start of Pandemic

Joint statement on B.C.'s COVID-19 response, latest updates August 28, 2020:

VICTORIA - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are announcing 124 new cases, including one epi-linked case since we reported on Thursday, for a total of 5,496 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 974 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 2,796 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases, and 4,310 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Currently, 23 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, seven of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,791 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 2,878 in the Fraser Health region, 174 in the Island Health region, 433 in the Interior Health region, 142 in the Northern Health region and 78 cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

"There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 204 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks. In total, nine long-term care or assisted-living facilities and two acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

"There have been no new community outbreaks, although there continue to be community exposure events. The community outbreak in Haida Gwaii has now been declared over, with no new cases identified for two incubation periods.

"Alerts are posted on the BC Centre for Disease Control's (BCCDC) website, as well as on health authorities' websites, providing details on where the potential exposure occurred and what actions to take - whether you need to self-isolate or monitor for symptoms.

"COVID-19 requires new ways of living our lives with new precautions and routines for ourselves and our families, whether at home, work, school or when spending time with others. This includes keeping our numbers of contacts low, especially at indoor parties and events, whether in a hall or in our own home. We have seen transmission from even small events, and the last thing we want to do is pass COVID-19 to those we are closest to.

"This weekend, let's remember to use the layers of protection that keep ourselves and those around us safe. This is also a good time to think about the new routines that will be part of our activities into the fall.

"The efforts we make today make the difference for all of us tomorrow, so let's renew our commitment to doing what we can to keep our province and ourselves safe."

Quick Facts:

* Assisted living, long-term care homes and seniors' rental buildings with ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks are as follows:

* Vancouver Coastal Health:

* Holy Family Hospital long-term care facility

* Fraser Health:

* Bear Creek Villa independent living facility

* Czorny Alzheimer Centre long-term care facility

* Dania Home long-term care facility

* Derby Manor long-term care facility

* George Derby Centre long-term care facility

* Maple Ridge Seniors Village assisted living facility

* MSA Manor long-term care facility (second outbreak)

* New Vista Care Home long-term care facility