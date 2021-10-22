13 COVID-19 deaths, 649 cases in final update of the week

Another 649 cases of COVID-19 and 13 related deaths have been recorded across British Columbia, the Ministry of Health announced Friday in its final update of the week.

The latest numbers left the province's seven-day average for new infections at 638 per day and the seven-day average for fatalities at 7.7 per day.

B.C.'s case average remains the second highest of any province or territory in Canada, behind Alberta.

There are now 5,106 active cases of COVID-19 across the province with 365 infectious patients in hospital, including 143 in intensive care. The government does not provide the number of non-infectious coronavirus patients who remain in hospital on a daily basis.

The majority of infections and hospitalizations involve the unvaccinated, according to officials. A table provided by Health Minister Adrian Dix on Twitter indicates 83 per cent of ICU patients haven't received a single dose of vaccine, including 20 of the 21 patients who are under the age of 40.

- with files from CTV -