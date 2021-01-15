13 more cases linked to Big White

Interior Health has identified 13 additional cases of COVID-19 linked to the Big White Mountain community cluster. The total number of cases identified to date is 175.

Of the 175 known COVID-19 cases linked to this cluster, 110 reside on Big White Mountain. There are currently 32 cases active and on isolation and 143 individuals have recovered.

Everyone in the Big White community is reminded to avoid social gatherings and that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles. Please follow public health guidance such as physical distancing, washing your hands regularly and wearing a mask.

The risk remains low for families and individuals visiting Big White Mountain who follow public health guidance. In other words, it is safe to go to Big White when you stick to your immediate household bubble and avoid socializing and gathering, etc.

Interior Health is continuing outreach COVID-19 testing throughout the Big White community and environmental public health inspections.