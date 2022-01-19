13 more COVID deaths in BC
Just shy of 24 hundred new cases of COVID-19 in BC in the last day.
There were 550 cases in Interior Health.
There are currently 35,770 active cases in the province.
In the past 24 hours, 13 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,505.
Lynx Air offering flights at YLWFlights start April 15th.
Shots fired in PentictonNo was injured in incident.
Winner, winner!!!Penticton man has a new truck already picked out.
Lake Country man dies in crashInvestigation continues into crash Saturday morning near Vernon.
Attic fireCrews respond to house fire on Dougal Road.
Dine Around is back70+ restaurants and more than 20 hotels are participating.
Gym's back in businessMost restrictions extended until February 16th.
Aggressive cougar in Mission Creek Regional ParkWarning signs have been placed in park.