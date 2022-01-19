iHeartRadio

13 more COVID deaths in BC

OMICRON-2021-12-02

Just shy of 24 hundred new cases of COVID-19 in BC in the last day.

There were 550 cases in Interior Health.

There are currently 35,770 active cases in the province.

In the past 24 hours, 13 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,505.

 

