13 new deaths across BC

Another 2,033 new cases of COVID-19 across BC in the last day.

That includes 539 in Interior Health.

There have been 13 more deaths, including one in IH.

There were 141 COVID-19 patients in intensive care in B.C. on Thursday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

With 29,556 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, close to 285 thousand have full recovere