iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
-3°C
Instagram

13 new deaths across BC

qHWAzx7UnU82TehtWTNdKM-480-80

Another 2,033 new cases of COVID-19 across BC in the last day.

That includes 539 in Interior Health.

There have been 13 more deaths, including one in IH.

There were 141 COVID-19 patients in intensive care in B.C. on Thursday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

With 29,556 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, close to 285 thousand have full recovere

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175