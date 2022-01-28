13 new deaths across BC
Another 2,033 new cases of COVID-19 across BC in the last day.
That includes 539 in Interior Health.
There have been 13 more deaths, including one in IH.
There were 141 COVID-19 patients in intensive care in B.C. on Thursday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.
With 29,556 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, close to 285 thousand have full recovere
Cutting back on logging in OkanaganA 20% drop in cutting down trees this year.
Pink Shirt DayHeld February 23rd, it challenges bullying while celebrating diversity.
Get entire family vaccinated before Family DayIH encouraging families to get children vaccinated before February 21st.
Let’s Talk – Mental health and crisis response in KelownaSince 2017, Kelowna RCMP officers have been partnering with mental health professionals to provide intervention for people experiencing a mental health crisis.
Theft at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Cemetery11 large bronze memory boards and 80 small memorial plates were stolen.
