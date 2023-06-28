14 aluminum boats stolen from Kelowna business: RCMP seeking witnesses

On Tuesday June 27, 2023, Kelowna RCMP received a call from a business located in the 800 block of McCurdy Place, reporting the theft of 14 aluminum fishing boats stored in their locked compound.

Officers attended and met with the manager, who advised that among the 14 missing “Marlon Jon Boats” included seven 10-foot boats, six 12-footers, and one 14-foot boat.

Stock image provided: not actual photo of the stolen boat

The water craft were stored along a fence inside the compound, in plain view of traffic on Highway 97.

"This theft is a significant loss to this business, especially coming out of a pandemic and going into what should be the height of their busy season," said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

Police are asking if you were in this area between June 20 and June 27, 2023 and may have witnessed any suspicious activity, including a truck possibly carrying multiple matching boats to please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-36184.

“This area of town is extremely busy with vehicle and pedestrian traffic, so if anyone has dash camera recordings, or information on who might be responsible, please contact the Kelowna RCMP,” said Cst. Della-Paolera.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.