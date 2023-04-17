14 Impaired drivers caught this weekend in Penticton

RCMP BC Highway Patrol (BCHP) conducted impaired driving enforcement in the Penticton area this weekend surrounding the Fest of Ale event. Police noted a sharp incline in the amount of impaired drivers compared to a usual weekend but it is unclear how many of the impaired drivers originated from the event itself.

Over the course of Friday and Saturday night combined, 14 people were issued driving prohibitions related to alcohol impairment. All of these drivers were issued driving prohibitions ranging from 24 hours to 90 days, plus towing and impound fees. In the majority of cases (9 of 14), 90 day Immediate Roadside Prohibitions and 30 day vehicle impoundments were issued.

1 driver, a local 40 year male from Penticton, faces criminal charges after being found to be driving while prohibited and impaired. The driver provided breath samples of 200 mgs & 180 mgs, more than double the limit for a criminal charge.

“BC Highway Patrol works closely with its road safety partners including local Detachments, ICBC, RoadSafetyBC and you, the motoring public, to make our highways safer together. While I am concerned about the number of people found driving while impaired over the weekend, I was also very impressed by the large number of people who came through our road checks using designated drivers or taxis to ensure they got home safely. It is critical to plan ahead for a sober ride home and we thank those who did.” said Sgt. Ryan Mcleod, unit commander of BCHP Keremeos.

Click on the links for more information regarding the Vehicle Impoundment Program and the consequences of Impaired Driving.