14 year-old pedestrian struck

The Kelowna RCMP is asking motorists to avoid the 1400-block of KLO Road.

A serious collision occured at around noon when a pedestrian was struck at a cross walk by a vehicle.

A 14-year-old boy, was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services with what are believed to be serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle has remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

RCMP are working to determine the cause of the collision.

Due to the severity of this collision, both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of KLO road are closed as part of the investigation