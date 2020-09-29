14 Years and Still Missing - Aaron Derbyshire

Press release from Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers on September 29, 2020:

Aaron Charles Derbyshire was out with friends on Friday, September 29th, 2006 at the Level Night Club (formerly called Splashes Night Club) located on Leon Avenue in downtown Kelowna. Derbyshire’s friends went outside to watch an altercation at approximately 1:40 a.m. (Saturday, September 30th). That was the last time they saw him. This was at bar closing time so there would have been a number of people in the area at the time. Aaron was reported missing on October 3rd when he did not show up for a family outing.

Aaron was born on May 13th, 1984. He is 5’10” tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark button up shirt (possibly plaid) and dark jeans.

This is the 14th year anniversary of Aaron’s disappearance. Any lead, no matter how trivial it may seem, could end up being important in helping Police solve this case. If you or someone you know saw Aaron Derbyshire around the time of his disappearance, call Police at 250-762-3300. I you wish to remain anonymous call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)or submit a web tip through www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept strictly confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2,000.