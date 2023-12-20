$144 million to winning Thompson Okanagan lotto players in 2023

It’s been an exciting year for lottery players in British Columbia with more than $859 million in total prizes paid out, including $144 million to players who redeemed winning tickets purchased in the Thompson Okanagan region.

BCLC sold more than 101-million winning tickets to players both at retail locations and on PlayNow.com — the province’s only legal gambling website and the only whose profits go back to support healthcare, education and community programs right here in B.C.

“Surprise, delight, awe, joy, excitement – these are all words that our lottery winners have used to describe how they felt winning, so as 2023 comes to a close, we’re excited to look back and celebrate all of the life-changing dreams that became realties for our lottery winners,” said Pat Davis, BCLC President and CEO. “Thanks to our players, BCLC is proud to generate revenue for provincial services and initiatives that we all rely on like healthcare, education and community programs.”

Lottery highlights, Thompson Okanagan region:

$144 million in total prizes paid to players

14.1 million winning tickets redeemed

6 grand prize-winning tickets redeemed, valued at $500,000 or more

1 Lotto Max jackpot ticket redeemed Rhonda Malesku from Kamloops won $35 million, splitting a $70-million jackpot with another winning ticket in Alberta.

1 Lotto 6/49 jackpot ticket redeemed Hoa and Duc Nguyen from Kelowna won the $5-million Classic Jackpot.



In 2022/23, BCLC delivered a record $1.6 billion in net income to the Province of B.C., which distributed it in many ways to benefit British Columbians. Learn more about where the money goes by visiting https://corporate.bclc.com/community-benefits/where-the-money-goes.html