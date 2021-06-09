148 cases of COVID-19 in BC as active caseload drops below 2,000

Press release:

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the COVID-19 response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are reporting that 74.5% of all adults in B.C. and 72.4% of those 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 3,749,758 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 390,264 of which are second doses.

"We have had 148 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 145,843 cases in British Columbia.

"Of the new cases, 23 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 75 are in the Fraser Health region, 10 are in the Island Health region, 32 are in the Interior Health region and eight are in the Northern Health region.

"There are currently 1,975 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and a further 142,106 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 195 individuals are currently hospitalized, 47 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"There have been three new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,725 deaths in British Columbia. Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19.

"Canada has some of the highest Dose 1 immunization levels in the world and British Columbia is equally strong. We ask everyone to join us in continuing to push forward with our vaccine progress.

"Clinics are operating at high capacity, welcoming thousands of people every day. Health authorities are also taking vaccines out into communities to further accelerate immunizations - whether through mobile clinics or other efforts like the Easy, Accessible, Same-day Immunization clinics in Fraser Health.

"As we progress towards step two of BC's Restart plan, we can be assured we are on the right path, and with every person who is fully vaccinated, we are all safer. Let's keep going and keep doing our part to put the pandemic behind us."