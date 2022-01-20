15 more deaths across BC
Another 15 deaths from COVID-19 across BC in the last day.
Two of them in Interior Health.
There were 2,150 new cases of COVID-19, 563 in IH.
There are 34,835 active cases in the province with 119 in ICU.
Month long investigation proves fruitfulNaramata man charged after drugs/guns/weapons/cash found.
COVID stress is realUBC prof says many feeling exhausted by latest wave of pandemic.
Don't stop on CoqMotorists stopping to take photos of recent damage is causing safety concerns.
Avalanche danger issuedWeakening layers of snowpack with warm temperatures/sunshine in the forecast.
Local MP stands up for foreign takeover of mining companyConcerns over foreign takeover of Canadian companies, weakening supply chain.
Lynx Air offering flights at YLWFlights start April 15th.
Shots fired in PentictonNo was injured in incident.
13 more COVID deaths in BC550 new cases in Interior Health.
Winner, winner!!!Penticton man has a new truck already picked out.