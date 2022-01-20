iHeartRadio

15 more deaths across BC

Another 15 deaths from COVID-19 across BC in the last day.

Two of them in Interior Health.

There were 2,150 new cases of COVID-19, 563 in IH.

There are 34,835 active cases in the province with 119 in ICU.

 

