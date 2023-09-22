150 breakfasts for 150

To celebrate the RCMP’s 150th anniversary, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is giving away 150 free breakfasts! This coming Wednesday, September 27th, 2023, officers and staff will be cooking and serving up ‘grab and go’ pancake and sausage breakfasts in the morning to the first 150 community members who stop by the detachment.

Our community is so amazing, and in the spirit of our 150th Anniversary, we wanted to find a way to thank you for all of your support, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. We thought being able to pick up a hot and ready breakfast on your way to work or school would be a good way for us to say thanks and a nice way to start your day. We’re only giving away 150 so stop by, say hi, grab some food to go, and don’t miss out!

Where? Vernon City Hall Plaza in front of the RCMP Detachment

When? Wednesday, September 27th, 7-9am