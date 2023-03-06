150 years, 150 careers: new recruitment campaign by RCMP

As the RCMP reaches a historic milestone, now is the time to be part of their future. This year will mark the RCMP’s 150 anniversary of service to the public and security of our country, In addition to their 150-year history and evolution, is the reality that a career with the RCMP offers over 150 career specializations and opportunities to make a difference as a police officer.

Becoming an RCMP officer grants access to a world of opportunity, adventure and growth. The benefits are unmatched for what the force can offer you:

World class training – Cadets attend a 26-week training paid training program at the RCMP training academy in Regina, SK. Cadets receive a weekly allowance for the duration of the training program.

Competitive salary – Upon completion of training, first class Constables earn $106,576 a year.

Live in BC; Police in BC – We offer opportunities close to home. Applicants from B.C. who are interested in joining the RCMP can enter into a flexible posting plan, allowing them to return to work in the available positions across British Columbia if they choose to.

Comprehensive benefits plan – The RCMP offers substantial medical, dental and family health plans, and group life insurance for you and your family.

Professional development – With over 150 different specializations including Major Crime, Forensics, Serious and Organized Crime, Emergency Response Teams, there is ample opportunities for promotion, education and professional development.

Pension – Police officers receive a full pension for retirement after 25 years of service.

This is an exciting time to become a police officer with the RCMP, says Constable Binita Cieslar, Media Relations Officer for BC RCMP Recruiting. As an RCMP officer, you get to work with a wide variety of people and many different areas of law enforcement. There are many opportunities for future career moves.

The RCMP is seeking motivated team players who are strong communicators, enjoy working with diverse communities, are physically fit and possess strong leadership abilities.