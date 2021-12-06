16 Days Campaign Focused on Ending Femicide

The 30th Anniversary theme of the 16 Days Campaign is Ending Femicide.

Campaign Manager Ardra Manasi says femicide is only one of two focuses. "For track two we are looking at domestic violence and the world of work, really understanding violence in the private sphere which affects a woman's health, safety, productivety, and so on."

Manasi says over 6,000 organizations around the world participate in the global initiative.

The dates for the campaign were chosen to link violence against women and human rights.

Since 1991, the campaign has been active between November 25, the International Day Against Violence Against Women, and December 10, International Human Rights Day.

Other significant dates including November 29, International Women Human Rights Defenders Day; December 1, World AIDS Day; and today - December 6, which marks the Anniversary of the Montreal Massacre.

Manasi says, "Since 2019 we've been observing [December 6th] as Femicide Remembrance Day. Of course, it is of national significance to Canada but we also wanted to draw global attention to that issue. Specifically from 2019 we've been observing the day as Femicide Remembrance Day and this year is very special because our anniversary theme also focuses on femicide."

In 1989, 14 women were shot and killed at Montreal's Ecole Polytechnique by a man claiming feminists ruined his life.

Learn more about the campaign at 16DaysCampaign.org.