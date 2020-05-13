VICTORIA - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are reporting 16 new cases, for a total of 2,376 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 385 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 1,859 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Of the total COVID-19 cases, 59 individuals are hospitalized, 14 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Every health region in British Columbia has patients with COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 877 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,137 in the Fraser Health region, 125 in the Island Health region, 180 in the Interior Health region and 57 in the Northern Health region.

"We are saddened to report one new COVID-19 related death in the Fraser Health region, for a total of 132 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to the family, friends and caregivers of this individual, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones.

"There have been no new long-term care or assisted-living facility outbreaks. In total, 15 facilities and five acute-care units have active cases.

"Public health teams are continuing to provide support for community outbreaks in the poultry sector, at the Mission Institution and with those connected to the Kearl Lake plant in Alberta.

"Yesterday, the provincewide survey, Your story, our future, was launched to gather insights about your experiences and actions in the COVID-19 pandemic so far. The survey is available on the BC Centre for Disease Control website: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/covid-19-survey

"Those who cannot complete the survey online or need assistance in another language can call 1 833 707-1900 to take the survey over the phone. Assistance is available seven days a week between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. (Pacific time), in 150 languages.

"We want to hear from people right across the province to ensure we have a full picture of the COVID-19 experience in B.C. so far. In the last day, we have received over 75,000 completed surveys.

"Understanding the similarities and differences across various socio-economic groups, ethnic groups and regions will help to identify if some people are more impacted than others, inform the decisions we make and, importantly, ensure the support we provide in the weeks and months ahead addresses any potential disparities that may come as a result of COVID-19.

"As we move into Phase 2 of BC's Restart Plan, the provincial health officer's order limiting gatherings to less than 50 people will remain in place. But we can increase our social interactions by moving carefully and thoughtfully.

"Fewer faces, smaller groups, shorter time together and bigger spaces will help to keep all of us safe.

"Take the time to plan out how you're going to safely include people in your household bubble. Think about who you need to protect and who may be higher risk. Your path ahead is based on your personal circumstances.

"Let's keep our curve flat and keep our province strong - together."