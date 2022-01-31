19 deaths from COVID across BC over weekend
Nineteen new deaths across BC from COVID-19 over the last three days.
Eight of them in Interior Health.
Over a three day period, 4,075 new cases, including 1,182 in Interior Health.
There have been eight new health-care facility outbreaks including Kelowna General Hospital.
