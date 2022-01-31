iHeartRadio

19 deaths from COVID across BC over weekend

OMICRON-2021-12-02

Nineteen new deaths across BC from COVID-19 over the last three days.

Eight of them in Interior Health.

Over a three day period, 4,075 new cases, including 1,182 in Interior Health.

There have been eight new health-care facility outbreaks including Kelowna General Hospital.

