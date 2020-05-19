19 Okanagan Grill Getting Ready to Reopen Friday

They have one of the biggest outdoor patios in the Okanagan and 19 Okanagan Grill and Bar in West Kelowna is hoping to capitalize on that when they reopen on Friday.



Owner Neil Martens says it will be be hard to rebound financially, "Those two months are the start of summer for us. March 17th, Saint Patrick's Day, is the official start of spring and then Easter weekend through to Mother's Day is really the start of summer and our high season. So, to ball park eight weeks, $300 to $400 thousand in revenue."



Martens was involved in the BC Restaurant Associations reopening plan, and credits local MP Dan Albas for 'going to bat' for restaurants in the Okanagan.