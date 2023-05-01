19 temperature records broken across B.C. Saturday during summer-like weekend
Several more daily maximum temperature records were broken around B.C. on Saturday, with some cities seeing temperatures upwards of 30 C, thanks to a ridge of high pressure anchored over the province, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Much of B.C. has fallen back into average spring temperatures Sunday after a summer-like weekend that broke 12 records on Friday, and 19 on Saturday.
Prince George broke a 101-year-old record, hitting 24.5 C to beat its previous record for April 29 set in 1922.
Kamloops was the hottest city in Canada Saturday at 31.6 C. On Friday, Canada’s hotspot was Lytton at 30.1 C.
As of 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the hottest place in Canada is still in B.C.—Osoyoos at 27.3 C.
According to the ECCC forecast, B.C.’s South Coast and Vancouver Island will sit in the high teens to early twenties over the coming week, but the Interior will continue experiencing temperatures as high as 30 C in the days to come.
The record-breaking heat over the weekend has been bad news for wildfires, as two blazes have led to evacuation alerts in the Cariboo region. A wildfire north of Merritt also closed Highway 97C for several hours Saturday.
Here is the full list of temperature records broken Saturday:
Blue River
New record of 25.5 C
Old record of 23.1 C set in 1998
Records in this area have been kept since 1946
Burns Lake
New record of 22.8 C
Old record of 22.2 C set in 1979
Records in this area have been kept since 1949
Cache Creek
New record of 31.2 C
Old record of 28.9 C set in 1957
Records in this area have been kept since 1944
Clinton
New record of C 24.5
Old record of 21.1 C set in 1979
Records in this area have been kept since 1974
Comox
New record of 21.8 C
Old record of 21.7 C set in 1958
Records in this area have been kept since 1914
Courtenay
New record of 21.8 C
Old record of 21.7 C set in 1958
Records in this area have been kept since 1914
Kamloops
New record of 31.6 C
Old record of 28.3 C set in 1957
Records in this area have been kept since 1890
Kelowna
New record of 28.2 C
Old record of 26.7 C set in 1968
Records in this area have been kept since 1899
Lytton
New record of 30.7 C
Old record of 30.6 C set in 1957
Records in this area have been kept since 1921
Merritt
New record of 29.0 C
Old record of 27.2 C set in 1926
Records in this area have been kept since 1918
Pemberton
New record of 30.0 C
Old record of 28.0 C set in 1989
Records in this area have been kept since 1908
Port Hardy
New record of 22.0 C
Old record of 20.5 C set in 1989
Records in this area have been kept since 1944
Powell River
New record of 22.7 C
Old record of 21.9 C set in 1989
Records in this area have been kept since 1924
Prince George
New record of 24.5 C
Old record of 23.9 C set in 1922
Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Puntzi Mountain
New record of 23.9 C
Old record of 23.6 C set in 1979
Records in this area have been kept since 1959
Squamish
New record of 26.1 C
Old record of 26.0 C set in 1998
Records in this area have been kept since 1960
Trail
New record of 30.0 C
Old record of 28.3 C set in 1957
Records in this area have been kept since 1928
Vernon
New record of 27.5 C
Old record of 25.6 C set in 1957
Records in this area have been kept since 1900
Williams Lake
New record of 25.4 C
Old record of 22.5 C set in 1979
Records in this area have been kept since 1960