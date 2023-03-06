2 backcountry skiers rescued after being buried in separate avalanches near Pemberton

Search and rescue crews were called to two separate avalanche-related incidents that buried skiers in the backcountry near Pemberton Saturday.

The first call came in around 1:30 p.m. near Wendy Thomson Hut. A group of three were skiing when one was "carried downhill through trees and subsequently buried" and another was "partly buried with impaired breathing," according to the Mountain Information Network update. Both survived but the person who was fully buried was transported to hospital by helicopter in stable condition, according to BC Emegrency Health Services.

The second avalanche was reported soon after, roughly two kilomteres away from the first call, with one skier being fully buried and then dug out "by members of the party with assistance from another group," according to Avalanche Canada's website. BCEHS also airlifted that skier to hospital.

SAR teams and paramedics were also called for a third report, but it turned out to be a duplicate of one of the earlier incidents.

The forecast for Sunday includes a warning about wind slabs in the Sea to Sky backcountry and a danger rating of "considerable."

So far this year, 12 people have died in avalanches in B.C., putting it on track to be one of the deadliest in decades.

Dave MacKenzie, with Pemberton Search and Rescue, told CTV news that the conditions in the region are both "dynamic" and dangerous, particularly with the combination of fresh snow and warming temperatures.

" My advice right now, is that we need to stay out of these areas. There's going time when conditions will be favorable for people to be venturing out. Right now is not the time to be venturing out. It's just too risky, too dangerous," he said.

That warning echoed comments made by Bowinn Ma, B.C.'s minister of emergency management and climate readiness, after the province's most recent avalanche-related deaths on March 1.

"People who are going out to the backcountry right now need to recognize that a lot of the deaths that we have seen here in British Columbia were from people who were very experienced, or were with guides who were highly experienced," Ma said Thursday.

"Our backcountry is beautiful – it draws people in, it is why a lot of people love living in British Columbia, it is why a lot of people come to visit British Columbia. But as we have seen over the last couple months, it can also be deadly."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel