$2-Million Early Birthday Surprise for Kelowna Woman

Just a few days before her birthday, Beverly (Christine) Gilbert checked her BC/49 ticket for the April 6, 2022 draw and was shocked to discover she matched all six numbers to win the game’s top prize — an unforgettable early birthday present worth $2,000,000.

“I had to scan it a lot to make sure,” she recalled of the moment she found out she had a winning ticket. “My first thought was, ‘oh my gosh!’ It was surreal seeing all of the numbers match.”

Gilbert couldn’t wait to share the news with her two daughters.

“I was talking to my youngest daughter on the phone when I checked my ticket… they were both very excited.”

Naturally, Gilbert celebrated her birthday, which was extra special thanks to her win, and looks forward to sprucing up her upcoming trip to Europe with her prize.

“I had this trip planned with a friend and now it’s definitely going to get an upgrade! I also will purchase a condo, pay off my car and do some investing.”

On how it feels to be $2-million richer?

“I’m in disbelief. This is going to make retirement so much better,” she added.

The Kelowna resident purchased her ticket from Capri Shopping Centre and was at home when she decided to check her numbers on her Lotto! app.

In 2021, British Columbians won more than $17 million in BC/49 prizes.