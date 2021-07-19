2 more deaths over the weekend, 156 new cases

Two more deaths in British Columbia have been attributed to the novel coronavirus, the provincial health ministry announced Monday.

In its latest update on COVID-19 in B.C., the ministry said two people died over the weekend, both in the Lower Mainland. The update brings the provincial death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,763.

In a statement, the ministry also announced another 156 cases of the disease were confirmed over the weekend: 56 from Friday to Saturday, 60 from Saturday to Sunday and 40 from Sunday to Monday.

58 were in the Interior Health region, where there are 179 active cases.

Of the 146,062 cases that have been confirmed through the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, 653 are considered active. Of those, 49 people are hospitalized, a dozen of whom are being treated in intensive care units.

The update also included that 79.9 per cent of eligible residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 53 per cent have been given their second shot.

- with files from CTV -