2 new MRI machines to be installed at KGH

People in Kelowna and area will have increased access to medical imaging with the installation of a new 3T Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) and the replacement of an existing 1.5T MRI machine.

"Our government has taken a number of steps to improve B.C.'s health-care system, including significantly improving access to MRI services across the province," said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. "The addition of the new MRI and replacement of the existing MRI at Kelowna General Hospital means shorter wait times and better treatment plans for people in Kelowna and surrounding communities."

The machines bring new capacity to the region, increasing the number of MRI scans done at KGH from approximately 7,000 to 15,000 per year. It will also reduce the length of the scan, meaning shorter turnaround between patients, as well as higher-quality images. The state-of-the-art units have the ability to diagnose complex conditions, such as neurological disease, certain heart diseases and prostate cancer.

"By adding these new MRI machines, we'll be able to reduce the time people are waiting to access these important diagnostic services," said Susan Brown, Interior Health's president and CEO.

The project cost is $30.7 million. The KGH Foundation is contributing $5 million, the Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District is contributing $10.3 million and the Province of British Columbia, through Interior Health, is contributing $15.4 million.

"We are grateful that the ministry has approved enhanced MRI capacity at Kelowna General Hospital," said Allison Young, CEO, KGH Foundation. "It is important to provide advanced diagnostics closer to home for those in need in our communities. Fundraising for MRI is part of a larger fundraising commitment that the foundation announced earlier this month."

After a competitive bidding process, Interior Health has awarded the construction management services contract to Bird Construction Group. Construction is anticipated to begin in the summer of 2023 and be complete in 2025. There will be no planned disruption in services during construction.

This is the anticipated construction schedule for the install of the new machines:

Site mobilization: August 2023

Phase 1 construction complete: November 2024

First patients to new MRIs: February 2025

Phase 2 renovations start: March 2025

Construction finished: October 2025

Phase 1 of construction includes a building expansion of a large single storey addition to the medical imaging department.This is where the new MRIs will be located.

Phase 2 of construction includes renovation of the existing department and decommissioning and removal of the existing 1.5T MRI.

"Investing in cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art equipment will help support the health-care sector and ensure residents get the care they need," said Loyal Wooldridge, board chair, Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District. "I am proud to see this multimillion-dollar hospital district investment moving forward. It means people will wait less and receive better quality diagnostics, right here in the Central Okanagan."

MRI machines are used to diagnose medical conditions, such as abnormalities of the brain, as well as tumours, cysts and soft-tissue injuries in other parts of the body.

* MRIs can help facilitate early diagnosis and treatment of medical conditions, vastly improving a person's quality of life.

* Government has added 17 net new MRI units around the province since 2017, resulting in progress on reducing wait-times for diagnostic imaging in B.C.

* For MRI wait times, the province went from fifth in Canada in 2018, to second in 2021, according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI).

* Reduced wait times were achieved in part by increasing the number of MRI exams performed.

* In 2021-22, more than 296,00 MRI exams were performed, an increase of more than 120,000 exams since 2016-17.