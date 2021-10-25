20 COVID-19 deaths recorded over the weekend

Twenty more people have died of COVID-19 in a 72-hour period in B.C., the provincial Ministry of Health announced Monday.

During the same three days, another 1,618 cases of the disease were confirmed.

Between Friday and Saturday 613 new cases were confirmed, between Saturday and Sunday 529 cases were confirmed, and 476 between Sunday and Monday.

This brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases up to 4,966 and there are 195,055 people who tested positive and then recovered.

Of the active cases, 366 people are in hospital and 149 are in intensive care. The remaining people are at home recovering in self-isolation.

The 20 deaths were spread out over B.C.’s five health authorities. In Fraser health, four people died, in Vancouver Coastal Health three died, in Interior Health six died, in Northern Health four died and three in Island Health.

Monday's update comes as vaccine rules in the province increase. As of Sunday, proof of vaccination to access many non-essential businesses in the province requires two doses, not just one. As well, health-care workers must show proof they're vaccinated by Tuesday or face consequences.

But with those additional rules, some restrictions are easing. As of Monday, capacity limits at many venues in the province where no regional restrictions are in place have lifted.

On Friday, B.C.'s case average was the second highest of any province or territory in Canada, behind Alberta.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel