2011-12 Penticton Vees to be inducted into BC Hockey Hall of Fame

The 2011-12 Penticton Vees team who won the Fred Page Cup, Doyle Cup and National Championship, while also setting the record for the longest winning streak in Canadian Junior A history, will be inducted into the BC Hockey Hall of Fame on July 22.

That season, the Vees won 42 consecutive regular-season games from November to March. The roster featured current-day NHLers like Mike Reilly (Boston Bruins) and Troy Stecher (Los Angeles Kings), as well as many other notable pros such as Michael Garteig and Steven Fogarty.

The team’s 54 wins, 110 points and .917 win percentage are all BCHL records.

“Every championship team has a unique story behind it,” said Vees President, General Manager and Head Coach Fred Harbinson, who was behind the bench for that historic year. “The 2012 team created so many storylines, while breaking many of junior hockey’s records along the way. It will be great for the fans of Penticton to have a chance to see that group of players come back for what should be an outstanding weekend.”

This year’s Hall of Fame ceremony is the first since 2019 after the past two were postponed due to the pandemic and is technically the class of 2020. In addition to the 2011-12 Vees, former Vancouver Canucks defenceman Mattias Ohlund, former NHL official Jay Sharrers, NHL alumnus Eric Brewer, the late junior hockey builder Ray Stonehouse and the 2002 Memorial Cup winning Kootenay Ice will all be inducted.

The ceremony will take place on Friday, July 22 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.