2020 Not Bad So Far For Niche Wine Co.

Niche Wine Company is expecting a good harvest. Cofounder James Schlosser says mother nature has been good to them this year.

"We had a really nice wet spring, got a lot of water into the vines so they grew really nicely during the spring. Then things warmed up and we've had a beautiful fall so far."

But with the challenges of 2020, cofounder and wife Joanna says neighbours have kept business going.

"Living in British Columbia and seeing the level of investment from people in local business is really incredible and we're really grateful for that."

Niche Wine Co. is expected to start their wine grape harvest early October, later than other harvests because of higher elevation.

The Schlosser's say COVID-19 won't impact the harvest as they always keep crews small.