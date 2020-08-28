2021 Behr Paint Colour Pallette Focused on Home Comfort

2020 has changed our relationship with our home.

Behr Paint Company's Vice President of Colour and Creative Services Erika Woelful says the 2021 Behr Paint Colour Pallette is focused on elevated home comfort.

"We're spending a lot more time at home, whether we're working remotely or going to school," Woelful said. "We know from our walls to our walkways that paint and colour has just never played a more important roll to set a tone, to create that positive feeling, and to provide a sense of comfort."

Woelful says the pallette has been divided into six colour themes.

"The first one is Casual Comfort, and this range of colours are these light, cozy warm neutrals that offer maybe an updated take on casual farmhouse looks."

The other themes are Optimistic View, Subtle Focus, Calm Zone, Quiet Haven, and Outdoor Escape.

Woelful says her favourite hue in the pallette is Cellini Gold. She's loving the optimism and hope of yellows.

Search #BehrTrends2021 for colour and design inspirations.