2021 Business Walk: A survey pulse of the Central Okanagan Business Community

This week is BC Small Business Week.

The Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission (COEDC) and its community partners want to hear from regional businesses. They are encouraged to complete a short survey to share their experience to date and outlook going forward. It's available on the COEDC's website.

Since 2012 the COEDC, along with 13 partner organizations from Lake Country, Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, West Kelowna and Peachland, has embarked on a Small Business Walk to capture the pulse of businesses throughout the region. These short visits connect business support agencies to the business community, communicate industry intelligence to multiple civic and business stakeholders and identify opportunities for the COEDC and partners to support local businesses.

On October 19, 2021, the COEDC and partner organizations are holding a COVID-safe, hybrid model business walks event. In addition to the online survey, in person door to door visits will be held with businesses in our communities. Following all public health orders, volunteers will be asking businesses questions about employee retention and recruitment, general business challenges, and future strategic plans.

“As we prepare for Fall and shift into Winter, the COEDC and Partner Organizations are eager to connect with local businesses and provide an avenue for them to share their experience and outlook moving forward," says Krista Mallory, Manager, COEDC. "We are focused on moving forward as a region and supporting the needs of our diverse local economy and community.”

Local business ownders can find more resources on the COEDC website.