2021 Millionaire Lottery tickets now on sale

The 2021 Millionaire Lottery has officially launched and one of the grand prize homes is located in Kelowna at Sunset Ranch – Lot 152 Seminole Road. This 2,718 sq. ft. craftsman style 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 3 level home with pool and double garage prize home also comes with a 2021 BMW x3 xDrive 30i Sport Edition, a 2021 Porsche Taycan Electric and $1.6 million cash.

The total prize package is valued at is over $2.9 million.

The Millionaire Lottery supports VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation and money raised goes to funding innovative research, advancing specialized adult health care, and purchasing critical medical equipment at Vancouver General Hospital, UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre, Vancouver Community Health Services and Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute.

See the release below for more information on the Millionaire Lottery and visit www.millionairelottery.com.