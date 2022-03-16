2021 saw increase in black bear activity in West Kelowna

Human-wildlife conflicts in West Kelowna are on the rise.

In a report this week, council learned that in 2021, BC Conservation Officers received 412 complaints related to black bears.

That is 1.8 times higher than average.

The increased bear activity was largely do to nearby forest fires, forcing many to move closer to neighbourhoods.

During the height of forest fire season in August, black bear reports totalled 111, an increase of 358 percent for that time of year.

West Kelowna residents are being asked to only put waste carts out on collection days and should secure their garbage at all other times to prevent attracting wildlife.

In Okanagan/Westside communities last year, the number of calls received dealing with deer were 227, which is double the yearly average.

Eight-eight percent of them dealt with either deer being injured or killed by being hit by vehicles or being impaled in fences.