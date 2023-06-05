2022 Annual Report now available

The 2022 Annual Report is now available for the public to view in advance of Council consideration at their meeting on June 20, 2023. The annual report is the most complete record of the City’s accomplishments and financial performance for the past year and represents the City’s commitment to transparency and accountability. Residents are encouraged to take a few minutes to review the document and learn about the work of the City in 2022.

A digital copy of the annual report can be found at www.penticton.ca. Limited print copies are also available at the Penticton Public Library.