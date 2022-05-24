2022 Kelowna Pride Festival Update

On June 11th 2022, the Kelowna Pride Society will be hosting their annual Pride Festival. At 9:30am there will be a Pride March at Stuart Park, PacificSport Okanagan invites athletes and coaches of the LGBTQ+ community and allies to join us as we walk towards more inclusive sport.

After the March you can find PacificSport Okanagan in City Park for the Pride Festival. Here is where you can find information and resources to create more inclusive sport, and how to support members of the LGBTQ+ community through sport. In addition, we will have our iconic PlayProud stickers, and PlayProud t-shirts by donation.

PacificSport Okanagan is committed to creating inclusive sport in the Okanagan region. Festival Details are as follows: Pride March Detail: Time: 9:30AM to start gathering, start marching at 10:30AM Location: Stuart Park Everyone is welcome to join in the march, bring your flags and banners! Festival Details: Time: 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM Location: City Park Rating: All Ages

For the most up-to-date information visit: PRIDE WEEK 2022 | Kelowna Pride, @pacificsportokn (Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter), or www.pacificsportokangan.com/lgbtqi2s