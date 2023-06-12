2023 Citizen Survey ready for your feedback

Council is ready to hear what residents think about City priorities, services, and a selection of special topics through the 2023 Citizen Survey. Residents can complete the survey online at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca or by filling out a paper version at the Community Centre and City Hall. The deadline for providing feedback is June 30, 2023.

“This is one of the most important opportunities for residents to share their thoughts on the direction of the City,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “Information collected in this survey will help guide decisions and plans based on what’s important to the community. We strongly encourage residents to use this opportunity to share their views and help shape the remainder of this term. ”

Citizen surveys are used to measure and evaluate services year over year. Each survey asks a similar set of general questions that can be benchmarked against other cities as well as past years in Penticton. The last survey was conducted in 2019.

“This survey is longer than what most people may be used to when providing feedback as we are taking a deeper dive on more topics,” said the City’s Communications and Engagement Manager JoAnne Kleb. “We greatly appreciate residents who take the 10 to 15 minutes to provide their input. The whole community will be able to view the results in their entirety along with Council and staff once the survey wraps up.”

Residents who are registered with shapeyourcitypenticton.ca may also received a targeted invitation to complete the survey. The City will be conducting a random sample of the engagement platform database of over 7,250 members in conjunction with the version for the community-at-large. Anyone who participates in the survey can enter into a draw to win one of ten $100 gift cards for a business in Penticton.