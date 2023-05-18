2023 City of Vernon Property Tax Notices

The City of Vernon is letting the public know that 2023 Property Tax Notices will be put in the mail tomorrow (Friday), and taxes are due by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

In addition to payment, eligible homeowners are reminded to claim Homeowner Grants by July 4. All Homeowner Grant applications must be submitted online or by phone directly to the Province of British Columbia. For more information on the Provincial Homeowner Grant application process, visit gov.bc.ca/homeownergrant or call 1-888-355-2700 to speak with a live agent.

To help property owners avoid waiting in a potentially long lineup to pay their property taxes, there are several ways you can make a payment without having to visit City Hall cashiers:

Online through your financial institution;

By cheque through the mail; or

By using the 24-hour drop box at the front entrance to City Hall.

Please note that postmarks on mailed remittances will not be considered as date of payment.

For more information on City of Vernon property taxes, please visit: vernon.ca/propertytaxes.