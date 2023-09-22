iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
23°C
Instagram

2023 City of Vernon Tax Sale cancelled


city of vernon

The City of Vernon is providing notice that the Tax Sale that was scheduled to take place on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in Vernon Council Chambers has been cancelled.

Final public notice of the Tax Sale was published in today’s edition of the Vernon Morning Star, in accordance with Section 647(1) of the Local Government Act, however, as of this afternoon all necessary property taxes have now been paid, meaning the Tax Sale is no longer required.

For information on property taxes in Vernon and a list of frequently asked questions, please visit the City’s website at www.vernon.ca/propertytaxes.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175

Early Edition Audio

34