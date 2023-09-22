2023 City of Vernon Tax Sale cancelled

The City of Vernon is providing notice that the Tax Sale that was scheduled to take place on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in Vernon Council Chambers has been cancelled.

Final public notice of the Tax Sale was published in today’s edition of the Vernon Morning Star, in accordance with Section 647(1) of the Local Government Act, however, as of this afternoon all necessary property taxes have now been paid, meaning the Tax Sale is no longer required.

For information on property taxes in Vernon and a list of frequently asked questions, please visit the City’s website at www.vernon.ca/propertytaxes.