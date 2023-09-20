2023 Emergency Services Showcase

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is excited to announce the annual Emergency Service Showcase will be held in Vernon at the Polson Park Oval on Tuesday, September 26th, 2023.

This annual event provides an opportunity for the public to interact with emergency services and public safety agencies from the area.

The showcase is being held from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. and this year will include vehicle and equipment displays from BC Emergency Health Services, Vernon Search and Rescue, the Canadian Forces British Columbia Dragoons and various specialized units of the RCMP including the Emergency Response Team, Tactical Troop, and BC Highway Patrol. Vernon Fire Rescue Services will perform a vehicle extrication scenario and an RCMP Police Dog Service team will give a live demonstration. An RCMP Air Services helicopter will also be making a guest appearance with a planned landing in the park at 10:30, weather permitting.

The event has been a great success in the past and we’re excited to have it again, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. It’s a great opportunity for the public to interact with us in a way they normally can’t, to get to know us better and to really find out more about the role emergency response agencies play in our community.

The event is open to the public and everyone is invited to take advantage of this opportunity to meet your local Emergency Service personnel and participate in hands-on activities and displays.

We’re always on the lookout for good people and our recruiting team will be set up and in the park as well. If you’ve ever thought about a career in the RCMP, this is your chance to learn first hand about the opportunities that await you. Come down and see what we’re about.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Event Details:

When: Tuesday, September 26th, 2023

Where: Polson Park, Vernon BC (3201 24th Ave)

Polson Park, Vernon BC (3201 24th Ave) Time: 9:30 am – 11:30 am

**Polson Park Road Access**

Vehicle access to Polson Park will be limited and the road encompassing the park will be closed to through traffic. Please enter the park using the main entrance off of Highway 6. Parking space will available in the north east parking lot.